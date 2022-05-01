Two alleged NPAs killed in clash vs military in Surigao del Sur

Two alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a clash with the government troops in Surigao del Sur on Friday afternoon.

2nd Lieutenant Shirly Fatima Lim, acting civil military operation of the 36th Infantry Battalion, said the 10-minute firefight resulted in the death of the two persons. An M16 rifle and a cal.45 pistol were found at the site of the encounter.

Lim said the troops were verifying the reported presence of the rebels conducting extortion activities when the clash occurred at the vicinity of Barangay Nurcia, Lanuza, Surigao del Sur around 3 pm.

"Residents of Nurcia found out about the planned extortion of the CNTs (communist NPA terrorist) on the campaign rallies of politicians and the community and decided to tip off the troops of 36th IB of their location," she said.

"The 36th IB coordinated with the PNP (Philippine National Police) as the bodies of the CNTs were brought to Madrid District Hospital for proper verification and proper disposition," she said.

Lt. Col. Michael Rey Reuyan, commanding officer of 36th IB emphasized that the military will continue pursuing the rebels to pre-empt their extortion and terroristic acts with the help and support of "Surigaonons". Robina Asido/DMS