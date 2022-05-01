PNP security preparations will not change if Carlos retires

If Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos' retirement will push through, this will not have any effect on security preparations for the May 9 elections.

“The possible change in leadership won’t diminish the value of our preparation for the upcoming polls,” PNP public information officer Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba said in a statement.

Carlos earlier said he set his retirement honors on May 6, two days before he retires from the service on May 8.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano has submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte two possible successors to Carlos. DMS