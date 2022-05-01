Former President Arroyo, local Pampanga officials endorse Marcos-Duterte

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Friday night led the province's officials in endorsing the presidential bid of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) before more or less 250,000 supporters who attended the UniTeam festival rally in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

Arroyo, a former Speaker who earlier endorsed the vice presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, said Marcos was also endorsed by the influential Pineda clans led by the mother-and-son tandem of Gov. Dennis Pineda and Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda, four congressmen and 20 mayors of Pampanga.

"Mahal kong cabalen (kababayan) , Kapampangan mga kaibigan, sa ngalan ni Governor Delta Pineda, sa ngalan ni Vice Governor Nanay Baby Pindea, sa ngalan ng apat na congressmen ng Pampanga, sa ngalan ng dalawampung mayor ng Pampanga, ito na po ang susunod na Pangulo ng Republika ng Pilipinas, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.," Arroyo told the crowd in a rally held at Robinsons Grounds in San Fernando.

Fresh from barnstorming Northern Mindanao, Marcos and Duterte returned to Pampanga to solidify the support of this vote-rich province in Central Luzon.

A mammoth crowd attended the campaign rally as Arroyo, the Pinedas and other provincial and local officials of Pampanga mounted the political gathering, preferably the province’s last for the UniTeam as the campaign winds down to barely 10 days before the presidential elections.

The show of support by Arroyo and the Pinedas to the candidacies of Marcos and Duterte was overwhelming as shown by the huge number of supporters who crammed to the rally site and filled it in overflowing capacity.

Arroyo is a party-mate of Duterte, who is running as vice president under the Lakas-CMD.

The Davao City mayor is also the chairperson of Lakas-CMD and regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP). Lakas-CMD