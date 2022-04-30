Philippine, Malaysia armies renew terms of reference

Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., and Malaysian Chief of Army Gen. Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Zamrose Bin Mohd Zain reaffirmed strong ties between the two armies as they renewed the Malaysia-Philippine Army Working Group’s Terms of Reference on April 28.

“Our converging security interests, our shared sense of ASEAN identity, and our common vision of a more stable and peaceful Southeast Asia are the pillars by which this Terms of Reference stands,” Brawner said in his remarks. The newly renewed TOR lays out the groundwork for future bilateral activities between the two armies.

Brawner pointed out that the TOR's renewal shows the resilient ties between the two armies.

“It also articulates our desire to enhance and complement each others’ military capabilities in specified areas in the spirit of friendship and brotherhood, and lastly, it is a testament to our wavering commitment to promote regional peace and stability consistent with the ASEAN Charter,” Brawner said.

Zamrose is in the country to attend the 2022 edition of the Asian Defense and Security, the Philippines’ biennial flagship defense and security exhibition which started in 2014.

The CGPA awarded the Combat Kagitingan Badge to General Zamrose following the TOR renewal.

The Philippine Army and Malaysian Army ties go back in September 1994 when the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defense Cooperation.

The Philippines and Malaysia consequently formed the Combined Committee on Defense Cooperation which led to the creation of the Malaysia-Philippine Military Cooperation Working Group and the Malaysia-Philippine Army Working Group. Army Public Affairs