Robredo, Domagoso, Lacson and ''Bongbong'' skip presidential interviews

Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso, Senator Ping Lacson will join former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr in skipping the presidential interview series by the Commission on Elections and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP).

In a list from the Comelec, set to participate in the "PiliPinas Forum 2022" are presidential candidates Senator Manny Pacquiao, Ernesto Abella, Leody de Guzman, Norberto Gonzales, Faisal Mangondato and Jose Montemayor.

Also confirming their participation are vice presidential bets Rizalito David, Manny Lopez, Senate President Tito Sotto, and Carlos Serapio.

"It's the final list," said Comelec Commissioner George Garcia in a text message.

Also not participating in the activity are vice presidential candidates Lito Atienza, Walden Bello, Sara Duterte, Willie Ong, and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Garcia said the non-participating candidates cited conflict of schedules or having previous commitments as reasons for skipping the event.

The first segment (10 minutes) will tackle inflation, poverty, jobs, wages, livelihood, and business.

The second segment (10 minutes) will revolve around education, healthcare, and COVID-19 response.

The third segment (12 minutes) will then touch on a variety of current issues, such as red-tagging, press freedom, attacks on civil society, attacks on mainstream media, fake news, e-sugal, electoral reforms, gender issues, political dynasties, dealing with disasters and calamities, use of nuclear energy, resurrecting the Bataan Nuclear Powet Plant, foreign policy, judicial reforms, and appointees.

The interview may be conducted either live and in-person; live and via teleconference call; or taped as live with no editing depending on the candidates’ preference and availability.

It said the order of sessions, whether live or recorded, shall be determined by draw lots to be conducted by the Comelec and KBP.

The interview sessions will be aired from 10 am to 12 noon, from May 2 to 6, 2022 by Bombo Radyo Philippines, Radio Mindanao Network, ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp. (Teleradyo and ANC), TV5 Network Inc. (One PH and OneNews), CNN Philippines, and Radyo Pilipino, among others. DMS