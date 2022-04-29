Two die in Las Pinas fire

Two people, including a minor, died in a fire in Las Piñas City on Thursday morning.

In a report, the Las Piñas City Fire Station said the fire razed the house owned by Angelita Supilanas in the vicinity of 55 Leo St., Aristocrat Village, Talon Tres.

The fatalities were identified as Supilanas, 44, and Dargie Supilanas, 12, while the injured include Dolly Omega, 27; Reginal Algarme, 16; and Niño Bautista 28.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the first alarm was declared around 2:44 am before it was controlled at 3:37 am and finally put out at about 4:02 am.

It also noted that the cause of the fire incident is still under investigation, however, the estimated cost of damage to property has reached to P100,000. Robina Asido/DMS