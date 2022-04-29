Philippines formally accepts China’s assistance for Marawi City’s reconstruction and rehabilitation

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian formalized Thursday through an exchange of letters the Chinese government grant amounting to 8 million yuan (P65,364,689) for the purchase of six fire trucks for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi City.

The grant is in response to the request of Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM).

The fire truck donation was drawn from the bigger 1 billion yuan Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation, which were jointly initiated in 2019 by President Xi Jinping and President Rodrigo Duterte to finance livelihood projects, infrastructure facilities, feasibility studies and other projects in the Philippines.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), a member of the TFBM, has been designated by the Philippine government as the implementing/donee/recipient agency, with full authority and responsibility to facilitate and receive the donation. OPCD-Media and Public Affairs