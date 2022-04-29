Duque says country ready to face COVID-19 surge

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the country is prepared to face a surge after the Department of Health (DOH) detected the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12 on a Finnish woman who went to Baguio.

''We are ready since we went through several surges, isn't it? Our healthcare facilities are ready. Our healthcare workers know what they will do,'' said Duque Thursday, dzBB reported.

''And so far, cross our fingers, I hope scientists find that the sub-variant of BA 2.12 is not dangerous,'' he added.

The DOH said the close contact of a 52-year-old Finnish woman who was the first reported case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.212 of COVID-19 reached 44.

The Finnish national was in contact with 30 persons in the plane going to the Philippines, nine in Quezon City and five in Benguet, it added.

The Finnish woman tested positive nine days after arriving on April 2, the DOH said Wednesday. She finished her seven day isolation where she recovered. She left the country on April 21, the DOH added.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said only two close contacts have tested negative for COVID-19.

"The rest, we are still verifying if they got tested and if have the results already," said Vergeire in a TV interview.

She said the DOH and their regional offices are monitoring the contacts. '' Nobody is experiencing symptoms as of this time," said Vergeire. DMS