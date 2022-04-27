Two alleged NPAs killed in encounters vs military

Two alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed while one soldier was wounded in a series of encounters in Occidental Mindoro on Monday, a military spokesperson reported on Tuesday.

Col. Jorry Baclor, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said the first clash occurred in the morning as combined elements of the 68th Infantry Battalion and Philippine National Police Special Action Force encountered about 10 NPAs in Brgy. Malpalon, Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro.

"The five-minute firefight resulted in the death of a female fighter, seizure of one M16 rifle, and wounding of one soldier," he said.

Baclor said five rebels who withdrew from the first clash encountered the joint elements of the 4th Infantry Battalion, 76th Infantry Battalion, and 68th Infantry Battalion.

"The 20-minute firefight resulted in the death of a male communist terrorist and the seizure of an M16 Bush Master rifle, magazines for M16 rifle, improvised hand grenade, and various ammunition," he said.

Another encounter between the 76th IB and four fleeing NPAs also happened at Sitio Salad in Barangay Malpalon.

"The firefight lasted for about 10 minutes which resulted in the confiscation of an M16 rifle, M14 rifle, anti-personnel mine, hand grenade, rifle grenade, bandolier, and subversive documents," said Baclor.

AFP chief Gen. Andres Centino said with continue to pressure the communist terrorists to lay down their arms and go back to the mainstream society, the military will continue to pressure communist terrorists to lay down their arms and return to mainstream society. Robina Asido/DMS