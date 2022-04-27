Three suspected hackers who claim they can influence election arrested

hree suspected hackers were arrested in an entrapment operation on Saturday.

In a statement by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) during the press conference on Tuesday, the suspects who are members of the XSOS hackers group were apprehended in Imus, Cavite and Sta Rosa, Laguna around 2 pm on April 23.

Undersecretary Cezar Mancao, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center executive director, said the suspects were claiming they can influence the May 9 election as they have gained access to Smartmatic, the system provider for this year's automated election.

Mancao identified the suspects as Jeffrey Limpiado, 31, a former businessman and the alleged mastermind, Adrian Martinez, 31, and an 18-year-old computer expert.

He said cases filed against the suspects include "system interference, illegal access and the attempt in the commission of cybercrime."

Mancao admitted that the group were able to get access with the Smartmatic system but he noted that the suspects were not able to control it.

"It is true that they were able to get access to the Smartmatic system at first... It is just in preparation but the actual election, it is really difficult to access the system of the Comelec from Smartmatic. There are a lot of firewalls and multi-level checking," he said.

"They cannot (control) even if they already have access. They can only reach third and fourth level just in case. It is still within the control of Smartmatic and Comelec," he added.

Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza noted that despite the hacking incident "the Comelec assured the public that the system, (is already) foolproof, it is next to impossible having this election rigged this May 9."

"This is next to impossible. The Comelec assures the public that the system in place they have in place multi level security system," he added. Robina Asido/DMS