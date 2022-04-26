Injured in Maguindanao bus blast rises to six

The number of injuries in Sunday's bus explosion caused by a homemade bomb in Maguindanao rose to six, two of whom are said to be a coach and player set to compete in this week's qualifier for the ASEAN School Games sepak takraw event.

Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said Rural Transit Bus was enroute to Dipolog City from Cotabato City when an improvised explosive device detonated in its rear portion.

"The attack happened at about 7:30 in the morning of April 24, 2022 while the bus was traversing along the national highway of Purok Nangka, Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao," he said.

A source from the Pilipinas Sepak Takraw Federation said among the injured were Benjamin Wahab, coach and John Paul Capio, 17. Both are from Cotabato.

Others injured were Fesel Culag, 40 and Expedito Ocay, 45 of Cotabato City; Pastor Bularon, 53, and Elgen Palma, 30, of Dipolog City.

The Pilipinas Sepak Takraw Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission condemned the bombing.

Baldomar said the explosives ordnance disposal personnel defused a secondary IED which was placed on another portion of the bus.

"Likewise, authorities recovered different components of the exploded IED which are vital in the ongoing investigation to identify the perpetrators responsible for the attack," he said.

"Initially, EOD personnel recovered a ruptured part of the cell phone; pieces of ruptured blasting cap, ruptured 9-volts battery, common nails, and pieces of electronic circuits," he added.

In an interview on Monday, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the police are conducting an investigation on the blast.

Joint Task Force Central Commander, Major General Juvymax Uy urged security forces in Central Mindanao to be alert against perpetrators of the attack and for the community to report any suspicious individuals, activities, and persons in their respective areas.

“I call on all residents of Central Mindanao to cooperate with the government in identifying those responsible for this attack in order for us to preempt and thwart similar attacks against our communities and forces”, he said. Robina Asido/DMS