NDRRMC meets anew to discuss temporary shelters for Tropical Storm ‘Agaton’ victims in Leyte

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) met Monday to discuss the proposed temporary shelter for the families affected by Tropical Storm “Agaton” and hold an after-action review of operations.

To address the immediate needs of the affected families in Abuyog and Baybay, the council discussed the proposal for the building of temporary shelters.

As of Thursday, a total of 224 persons died due to ''Agaton'', with 202 from Eastern Visayas.

It was agreed in the meeting that Office of Civil Defense will be providing the construction materials and funding. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources - Mines and Geosciences Bureau, on the other hand, was tasked to conduct site assessment.

The Department of Public Works and Highways will handle site inspection, preparation and appropriate site development while the Department of Social Welfare and Development will provide food and cash for work for volunteers.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be deploying personnel to work on the construction and the Department of the Interior and Local Government will ensure the compliance of the Baybay and Abuyog LGUs for the relocation program.

The provision of temporary shelters is targeted to be accomplished by June 10, 2022 for the families whose houses were destroyed by the landslides in Leyte caused by “Agaton.”

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, as lead of the shelter cluster, is set to propose to the NDRRMC a permanent and standard shelter program.

Civil Defense Deputy Administrator for Operations, Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV presented the after-action review relative to ''Agaton'' operations, discussing the analysis, observations, and recommendations.

Among the recommendations tackled were the enhancement of existing early warning systems for landslides and other hazards, reinforcement of guidelines on forced evacuation, early relocation of communities and critical facilities, and reexamination of capacities of Regional DRRMCs and Local DRRMCs in the operationalization of response clusters.

Also, Assistant Foreign Affairs Adelio Cruz reported updates on international humanitarian assistance, including the Chinese government’s pledge to donate $200,000 for the affected communities, during the meeting.

The meeting, attended by various officials of the NDRRMC member agencies, was presided by NDRRMC chairperson and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. NDRRMC