Two Lanao del Norte areas placed under Comelec control: PNP

Two areas in Lanao del Norte were placed under Comelec control, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said on Sunday.

"The latest is the two areas in Lanao del Norte that were placed under the Comelec control. two towns are now under the Comelec. We're preparing all the security forces needed in these areas," Carlos said in a radio interview.

"We are having movements, replacement of personnel to maintain the balance and the non-partisan stand of the PNP," he added.

Carlos said preparations of the PNP for the elections are all set and the Regional Special Operations Task Groups were placed in all the 115 cities and municipalities recommended as election areas of concern.

"We have additional police personnel in possible areas of concern," he said.

"The preparations are all set. Now we're just going to monitor, supervise, and give directions to the line units on the specific situations from now until Election Day. We are now ready, I already see the preparations. What we are doing now is practicing and preparing for any contingency after May 9," he added.

Carlos also mentioned that for now only two private armed groups remain active and they are located in the area of Mindanao.

"We are always looking at Mindanao where there are presence of private armed groups, in BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) and PRO 12 (Soccsksargen)," he said. Robina Asido/DMS