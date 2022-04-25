Robredo denies Sison is a campaign adviser

Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president denied allegations that Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison is a campaign adviser.

"I have repeatedly clarified that I will never get involved with any individual or group that uses violence to pursue their interest," said Robredo in Tagalog.

"Our lawyers are currently studying the filing of appropriate cases against those who release this fake news," she added.

In Sison's recent video statement, aside from criticizing the (BBM-Duterte) frontrunner candidates which according to him is supported by President Rodrigo Duterte, Sison emphasized that if Robredo and her vice presidential bet Senator Francis Pangilinan won this year's election, there will be a clamor for the resumption of peace negotiations.

"If the an Aquino type of regime like that of Robredo-Pangilinan will arise, we can expect the usual first six months to one year of the regime to be a period in which there will be a conflict of third party clamor for resuming the GRP-NDFP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines-National Democratic Front of the Philippines) peace negotiation and the contending parties will have to make best possible responses to such clamor," he said.

"I would expect Bayan to be among those progressive forces that put forward its own timely... agenda to encourage substantive negotiations on social economic and political reforms...," he added. Robina Asido/DMS