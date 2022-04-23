Robredo asks supporters to avoid election-related arguments on eve of her birthday

On the eve of her 57th birthday, Vice President Leni Robredo asked her supporters to avoid election-related arguments and just focus on what needs to be done.

"I want to share something with you. Many of you are telling me that you are praying for me... When you are praying for me, let's also not think of arguing with others because maybe our prayers will not be granted, can you do it for me? That is your birthday gift for me," Robredo said as she visited the San Pablo Apostol Parish Church in Tondo Friday afternoon.

"Your birthday wish for me is to focus on what we want to do, because after the election we are still brothers and sisters... now that we are already in this fight, let us do all we can," she added.

After talking with some residents, during her speech Robredo emphasized that most of the problems she heard are about housing.

The vice president said aside from a housing program for the middle class, free housing for the poorest families should also be provided.

"Our housing program as much as possible should be on site. It means, the government should buy the area where you live right now to give it to you if they can... but if it is impossible like those in danger zone, the relocation should be in city meaning it should just be near from where you live," she said.

"Our office has a very small budget but we have a lot of housing programs now that are free... we were able to do that because there are private individuals who donate for the housing program," she added.

Police Lt. Col. Cenon Vargas Jr., Manila Police Station 1 commander, said around 1,000 people attended.

Police could not say how many students were present but it was very obvious most of the attendees are youths or new registered voters.

Sunshine Joy Dionisio, 20 expressed her determination to vote for Robredo despite her parents' decision to vote for Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso.

Dionisio, a college student at the Pamantasan Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM), also expressed belief Robredo can grant her campaign promises, especially livelihood for every Filipino. Robina Asido/DMS