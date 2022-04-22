CIDG arrests suspect in 2009 Maguindanao Massacre

Twelve years after the “Maguindanao Massacre”, one of the suspects was arrested by personnel of the CIDG Maguindanao Field Unit on the afternoon of April 20, Wednesday at the BARMM Compound, Cotabato City.

The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of 43 counts of Murder issued by Presiding Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of the Quezon City RTC Branch 221.

He is identified as Datu Harris Ampatuan Macapendeng, the incumbent barangay captain in of Tuayan, Datu Hoffer in Maguindanao province with a reward of P300,000 under DILG Memo Circular 2010-76.

Macapendeng was part of the Ampatuan private army and was among those who attended the meetings where the Ampatuans planned the massacre and participated in the murder of 58 people on November 2009. CIDG