31-year-old male dies in Taguig shooting incident

A 31-year old male died in a shooting incident near from the Manila Japanese school in Taguig City on Wednesday.

Col. Robert Baesa, Taguig City police chief, said based on initial investigation the shooting incident occurred at the vicinity of 40th St. corner 11th Avenue in Bonifacio Global City around 1:30 pm. It about 550 meters away from the Manila Japanese School, according to Google map.

He said the victim was Cullen Evan Francisco, 31 a resident of 4687 Arellano St., Barangay Palanan, Makati City.

Baesa said the victim is a human resources personnel of Pacific Alliance Asia Trading Inc. located at the Brilliance Center Building, 11th Avenue in Bonifacio Global City.

Based on statement of the victim's supervisor, Francisco left their office to do a bank transaction. He was carrying a paper bag containing money when he was shot by one of the suspects who fled using a motorcycle driven by another suspect towards Kalayaan Ave.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound in his head and was pronounced dead on arrival at St Luke's Medical Center in BGC around 4:16pm.

However, witnesses and other people present during the incident said they heard two gunshots before they saw the victim lying along the street.

Police also recovered two slugs from the crime scene.

Baesa ordered the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group to further look into the the incident.

"We are conducting SITG regarding. We need to discuss the steps and know the motive," he said.

However, Baesa noted that it is an isolated incident that is probably related to robbery.

"We are still investigating but it may only fall under robbery (case). That is the possible angle that we are looking at," he said.

Despite the incident, Baesa assures the community within the BGC that it remains peaceful and people there should not worry.

"This is an isolated case. It does not always happen... we are still investigating, hopefully we can arrest the culprit," he said.

"BGC remains generally peaceful. It's just an isolated incident. You have nothing to fear in BGC. In fact, we're adding police officers there. You can see we are visible in malls in other areas. They are doing foot patrols," he added. Robina Asido/DMS