Two alleged NPAs killed in clash vs military in Agusan del Norte

Two alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a clash with the government troops in Agusan del Norte last Sunday, a military spokesperson said Tuesday.

Maj. Francisco Garello Jr., public affairs office chief of the 4th Infantry Division, said troops encountered around 15 armed men in the vicinity of Barangay Jaliobong, Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte.

Garello said an alleged NPA surrendered to government troops while two others identified as Samuel Batican and certain ‘Yawming’ were killed.

Government forces also recovered one AR15 rifle, one M14 rifle and assorted personal belongings and food supplies from the encounter site.

The rebel who surrendered was identified as Fortunato Undayon, a high-ranking communist leader from Barangay Puyat, Carmen, Surigao del Sur, who also turned in one M14 rifle, one Cal 30 M1 Carbine and other war materiel.

Maj. Gen. Wilbur Mamawag, commander of the 4th ID, congratulated the troops for their enthusiasm in upholding the President’s call to bring to rapid conclusion the insurgency problem.

Mamawag also reiterated his appeal for the rebels to abandon the armed struggle while he offered his condolences to the families of the fatalities.

“The tragic fate that befell the CTG (communist terrorist group) members is a reminder of the futility of fighting against the government. You cannot win against the mighty government," he said.

"It’s not yet too late, better lay down your arms and avail of the good socio-economic programs of the government. Your Army is willing to assist you in any way we can," he added. Robina Asido/DMS