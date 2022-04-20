Presidential candidate de Guzman unhurt in Bukidnon shooting incident

Some members of the Manobo - Pulangiyon tribe were injured after an event attended by presidential candidate Leody De Guzman was fired upon by gunmen in Bukidnon on Tuesday noon.

De Guzman, senatorial aspirants Roy Cabonegro of Makakalikasan and David D'Angelo of Green Party of the Philippines joined members of the Manobo - Pulangiyon tribe in their activity in the vicinity of Barangay Butong, Quezon.

Police said two were injured. Lt. Col. Michelle Olaivar, spokesperson for the Northern Mindanao police, said De Guzman's camp did not coordinate with the local police

for area security.

Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, said the ownership of around 1,000 hectares of a plantation was being disputed between siblings of tribesmen who said the land was theirs and a family said to own the property.

Fajardo said the group reportedly entered behind a part of the plantation, leading security personel to fire warning shot based on a report from the chief of police and provincial director.

''The tribesmen placed a white banner and that triggered the incident. Gunshots followed and commotion ensued,'' said Fajardo.

The event, including the shooting, was shown live at the Facebook page of D'Angelo.

Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said he condemned the use of violence conncted to the May 9 national and local elections.

''The Commission will investigate the reports of shooting both in Bukidnon and Davao,'' he said.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the Palace urged ''local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and prosecute those behind this dastardly act.''

D'Angelo said their team joined the event to show their support to the Manobo-Pulangiyon tribe who lost their ancestral land.

De Guzman claimed the ancestral land of the Manobo was grabbed by politicians.

During the event, the group of De Guzman and members of the Manobo went to their ancestral land carrying documents proving they own the area.They were gathering in the area when the gunmen fired at them. Robina Asido/DMS