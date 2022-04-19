Carlos denies stepping down as PNP chief ahead of May 8 retirement

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos denied that he will step down on April 25 ahead of his retirement on May 8, a day for the national and local elections.

Carlos told reporters in a press conference Monday at Camp Crame that if there is an official order, he will step down.

''Well if there is an order (to step down), I will follow.'' said Carlos. He said he will work until May 8, putting attention to making sure that the elections will be peaceful.

Carlos said President Rodrigo Duterte has been happy with his performance, especially on incident in Pilar, Abra where a candidate's convoy ignored a checkpoint, reportedly triggering a shootout with police.

The candidates' 12 security, who were former soldiers, surrendered to the Army while police got the weapons, which were registered.

Carlos, a member of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1988, was appointed Philippine National Police chief on November 2021. DMS