PNP says its internal cleansing program is working

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the internal cleansing program of the organization is working, amid the recent report by the US State Department about the alleged human rights abuses committed by the Philippines security forces.

PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the 2021 Country Report on Human Rights Practices made by the US State Department was "very sweeping".

"How can we have over 5,000 policemen that were already dismissed for various infraction of violation of law? How come that you will see that the pride or morale is high and how come they are delivering over the years?" he said.

''In the PNP's first quarter performance, you will see. It means the preventive approach is effective, punitive approach and even our restorative approach. So our internal discipline campaign is working," he added.

Carlos said the US State Department should also show proof of their allegations.

"Show us your proof that it is not effective. First of all, our policemen are God fearing... When one is not doing it right, the leadership and their colleagues are the ones investigating them and make them answer for their wrongdoings. So even restorative approach is still there," he said.

Carlos said policemen who committed minor crimes were given a chance to change.

"I always say that if you make mistake, don't stay on the ground. Stand up, accept what you have done and continue to be able to recover," he said.

"If your environment is conducive to commit mistakes, it becomes normal. If the statement is sweeping, you should look at first what we have done. The policemen who commit crimes, we try to give them a better environment so that they cannot be influenced to do wrong," he added. Robina Asido/DMS