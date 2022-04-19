MGB chief geologist recommends halting search and retrieval operation in ''Agaton'' affected areas in Leyte

The chief geologist of the regional Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) recommended that authorities halt the search and rescue in landslide-hit areas in Leyte.

Celestina Carranza told dzBB on Monday that to proceed with the search, rescue and retrieval would be ''risky'' in Kantangos, the most hard-hit area in Baybay City, Leyte,

''One of our recommendations is to cease the operations because we saw cracks. There is a possibility that the soil may give way,'' said Carranza.

Carranza added there were cracks in areas where there were landslides. She said Abuyog, another area affected by landslide, is being evaulated by their team from the regional Mines and Geosciences Board.

''There will be a meeting at 5 pm and we will be able to make a preliminary assessment,'' said Carranza.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said at least 172 persons died due to Tropical Storm ''Agaton'', the first cyclone to affect the country this year.

But in the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing, NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said more than 100 were missing.

Citing estimates from local officials, Timbol around 100 were still unaccounted for in Abuyog and at least 70 have not been found in Baybay.

Carranza said water was still seeping on the roads and the soil remained muddy. She said Kantangos was hit by two landslides. ''We don't know if something will happen. There are fallen trees and the soil is still saturated.'' she said. DMS