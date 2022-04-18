''Bongbong'' will bring down rice prices to make it affordable for households

Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr., will work to bring down the price of rice, a staple for Filipinos, in his administration after he wins in the fast-approaching May 9 presidential elections.

With barely three weeks remaining before the election, Marcos said in an interview that subsidizing the price of rice will be one of the options they will explore in the first year of his administration.

He disclosed plans to bring down the price of rice by P20 to P30 per kilo by recommending a price cap.

But to do this, he pointed to the need for regular and thorough inventory of rice harvests in the country.

Marcos said he would then issue an executive order directing the Department of Agriculture and the National Food Authority, to procure rice harvests from local farmers at higher and more competitive prices.

He said this would be one way of preventing cartels from controlling rice supply and demand of the product in the market.

Marcos also reiterated his intention to amend the Rice Tariffication Law and make it more local farmer -friendly and to stop the country’s dependence on imports.

“Hindi natin kailangang mag-import ng bigas kung sapat naman ang supply ng ating magsasaka dahil ang dapat mas pinapalakas pa natin ang pagtanim at pag-ani ng ating mga palay,” he said.

Marcos pointed out that doing away with importations would ensure the livelihood of local farmers.

He said his administration would still recognize the existing pacts entered into by the country but would prefer to protect local farmers.

Marcos said he would also allocate more funds for the Department of Agriculture and push for the full implementation of the Free Irrigation Law.

“Masyado nang kawawa ang ating magsasaka dahil hindi pa nga sila sinasalanta ng bagyo at kalamidad ay may delubyo nang dumarating sa kanila dahil ultimo patubig ay sinisingil pa sa kanila,” he said.

Marcos cited anew his plans for having big, government-owned storage facilities where farmers could stock their harvest and wait for buyers where they could sell their produce at more competitive prices.

“Walang problema sa privately owned na bodega, ‘wag lang sanang abusuhin ang mga magsasaka sa mahal na pagsingil sa kanilang pagbobodega,”he explained.

Marcos also said he will direct all concerned government agencies, including barangays and local government units to act as middlemen in the national government’s procurement of rice from local farmers as part of steps for lowering its price in the local market.

He also intends to lower prices of fertilizers by providing assistance to local farmers through loans with feasible terms.

Marcos said he would also place more importance on research and development in agriculture to keep local farmers updated on innovations and technological advances and practices that would increase their yields. Office of Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' R. Marcos