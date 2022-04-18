Chief engineer dies, three injured as fire hits ship off Talisay City

One person died and three injured as a fire hit M/V General Romulo which had 20 crew while it was anchored at vicinity of waters off Talisay City, Cebu Sunday.

Reported dead was chief engineer Nelson Polvorosa, 62, a report by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Coast Guard Sub-Station Talisay said M/V General Romulo was a container ship and domestic vessel.

Personnel of Coast Guard Sub-Station Talisay and Talisay City Bantay Dagat responded and conducted medical evacuation.

BRP Malamawi, Special Operation Unit (SOU)-Central Visyas, and Coast Guard Medical Central Visayas were directed to proceed to the area for assistance.

The cause of fire remains undetermined, the PCG said. DMS