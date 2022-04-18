Robredo spokesman says candidates who decide to campaign should do so in silence, not in ''theatrics''

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday that candidates who decide to continue campaigning till the end of the period before the May 9 election should do so in silence and not in ''theatrics''.

Barry Gutierrez, Robredo's spokesperson, said in a statement on social media that in making the choice to continue '' should we ask ourselves: Must this assertion be made through bluster and falsehood? Who benefits from such theatrics? What is best for the Filipino people?''

''Perhaps, silence should have had more depth, at the very least, it would exhibit less self-entitlement, fragility and toxicity,'' he added.

Gutierrez made the statement after Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso called on Robredo to withdraw from the race, citing her calls for unity are not sincere.

Gutierrez said with three weeks to go before the May 9 election day, '' we are at a time of great momentum for our People's Campaign, and increasing clarity as regards which candidates can count on the people's support when they enter voting booths.''

''We remain focused on showing our people that a Robredo presidency will mean a victory for all Filipinos,'' said Gutierrez. DMS