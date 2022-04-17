Deaths from ''Agaton'' climb to 167 with 103 missing

Deaths from Tropical Storm ''Agaton'' climbed to 167 with 110 missing, the spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Saturday.

Mark Timbal told ANC that out of the total number of deaths, 151 are from landslide hit areas in Leyte. The devastated areas in Leyte, especially barangays in Baybay City and the municipality of Abuyog, account for 104 missing persons.

But Timbal said some local leaders are considering suspension of search and retrieval operations. ''We are hoping that they were able to those who were affected as well as some of the missing persons,'' he said.

Baybay City Jose Carlos Cari said local leaders will meet on Monday or Tuesday if search and rescue operations will continue. ANC said local officials cited danger to rescuers due to debris and soft ground.

Timbal said 10, 300 homes are damaged. Crop losses are estimated at P242 million while infrastructure damage are placed at P6.6 million, said Timbal.

Displaced persons are recorded at 209, 962, with 139,000 persons staying inside evacuation centers, added Timbal.

Timbal said reconstruction of homes and resettlement in areas buried in landslides will be done but in flooded areas, people will be allowed to return. DMS