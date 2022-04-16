DND questions US State Dept. report of alleged human rights abuses by security forces

The Department of National Defense (DND) questioned alleged human rights abuses of Philippine security forces reported by the US State Department.

In a statement Friday, Secretary Delfin Lorenzana challenged the US State Department to provide information on the reported human rights abuses allegedly committed by the Philippine security forces.

"We question the State Department’s report of abuses by security forces. But since the State Department seems so sure of its facts, we challenge it to provide us with details so our Commission on Human Rights, a constitutional and independent body, can verify them, and if proven accurate, the perpetrators will be punished," he said.

"Absent these data, the accusations are nothing but innuendos and witch hunt. At worst, the state has become a gullible victim of black propaganda," he added.

The US State Department released its report on Tuesday. It said ''there were credible reports that members of the security forces committed numerous abuses.''

''The government investigated a limited number of reported human rights abuses, including abuses by its own forces, paramilitary forces, and insurgent and terrorist groups,'' the US State Department said.

Lorenzana emphasized the high trust and approval rating of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"The AFP was voted as one of the most trusted agencies of the government recently. Surely it did not earn this by abusing people," he said.

Col. Ramon Zagala, AFP spokesman, said in a recent 2022 Pahayag First Quarter Survey by Publicus Asia which was participated by 1,500 respondents, "the AFP garnered the highest approval and trust rating among government agencies, with 67.4 percent and 53.4 percent ratings, respectively."

"The survey result manifests our people's optimism with our unremitting efforts to secure peace and security, paving the way for the country's continuous development," he said.

"The men and women of the AFP shall reciprocate this encouraging result with renewed dedication to perform our mandate of protecting the people and securing the state," he added. Robina Asido/DMS