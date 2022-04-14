IATF adopts ten-point policy agenda for economic recovery

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Tuesday adopted the ten-point policy agenda for economic recovery and directed all government agencies to ensure all related policies, measures, and programs are aligned with the agenda.

Local government units are likewise enjoined to adopt the same policies, measures, and programs.

The National Economic and Development Authority shall ensure and monitor the compliance of government agencies with the Ten-Point Policy Agenda on Economic Recovery and shall periodically report the same to the President through the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Meanwhile, upon the recommendations of the Sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics, workplaces shall continue reporting COVID-19 cases to their respective Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Units pending the completion of the pilot implementation of the sentinel surveillance systems. OPS