NCR to retain its Alert Level 1 status from April 16-30

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Tuesday placed the National Capital Region under Alert Level 1 effective April 16 until April 30.

According to the IATF Secretariat, 887 or 54 percent of the 1,634 total cities and municipalities nationwide are now under Alert Level 1.

Also placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period are the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs) independent component cities (ICCs) and municipalities.

For Luzon: Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Mountain Province, and Kalinga; Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan; Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, and Quirino; Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales; Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal; Region IV-B: Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro; and Region V: Catanduanes, Naga City, and Albay. For the Visayas: Region VI: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, and Iloilo City; Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Siquijor; and Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City. For Mindanao: Region IX: Zamboanga City; Region X: Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Iligan City; Region XI: Davao City; and Caraga: Butuan City and Surigao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the following component cities and municipalities shall be placed under Alert Level 1 from April 16 until April 30. For Luzon: Region II: Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya; and Region V: Basud, Camarines Norte. For the Visayas: Region VI: Anini-y, Antique; New Lucena, Iloilo; Tubungan, Iloilo; and City of Victorias, Negros Occidental; and Region VII: Sevilla, Bohol. For Mindanao: Region X: Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental; and Region XII: Tantangan, South Cotabato.

On the other hand, effective April 16 until April 30, the following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs shall be placed under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may otherwise be classified herein.

For Luzon: Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao; Region II: Nueva Vizcaya; Region IV-A: Quezon Province; Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan; and Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon. For the Visayas: Region VI: Antique, Negros Occidental, and Iloilo Province; Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental; and Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar. For Mindanao: Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental; Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental; Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato; Caraga: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi. OPS