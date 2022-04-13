Robredo alleges Marcos camp behind social media campaign vs her daughter

Vice President Leni Robredo said on Tuesday the camp of former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. is behind a reported social media campaign against her daughter.

Speaking to reporters in San Fernando, La Union, the independent presidential candidate said:''I am not surprised because this has been their strategy since he lost in 2016.''

Asked if she was referring to Marcos, Robredo replied: ''Yes, yes because that is what he has been doing to me since 2016. He has been consistently doing this to me since my numbers picked up in the 2016 elections. When my numbers were not picking up, he did not pay attention to me. ''

The vice president made this comment in light of a reported pornographic online content showing one of her daughters, which prompted a reaction from her spokesperson Monday.

Robredo said ''our lawyers will take proper action but we and my children, we refuse to be deterred by this.''

She said now that her daughters are helping her campaign, ''they have become victims''

''The way how they fight now is what they will be if they win. Full of lies and dirty deeds. They should highlight their accomplishments and show what they can do. Maybe they are resorting to fake news because they cannot say anything good about themselves,'' she added.

In a social media post, Marcos' spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said: ''Mrs Robredo and her yellow crew can no longer deceive the Filipino people as we have been awaken from their propaganda of lies, falsehood and politics of deception.''

''Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos' net trust rating of 53 percent provides us with the motivation to contribute with our positive way of campaigning,'' added Rodriguez.

''Marcos, said Rodriguez, has based his campaign solely on his call for unity anchored on the strengths and merits of his vision and platform for the future of our country, especially the youth that has resonated throughout the land and we shall keep it that way until the very end.'' DMS