Duterte extends franchise of Smart Broadband Inc., other companies

President Rodrigo Duterte signed new laws, which extended the telecommunication franchise of Smart Broadband Inc. and other companies

Under Republic Act No. 11678, the franchise of Smart Broadband Inc. was extended by another 25 years.

This will allow Smart Broadband to continue constructing. installing, establishing, maintaining, leasing and operating wire and other wireless telecommunication systems nationwide throughout the Philippines.

Duterte also signed laws, which provided a similar privilege to Mati Telephone Corporation in Davao Oriental (RA 11674); Odiongan Telephone Corporation in Romblon (RA 11675); R.C. Yulo Telephone System, Inc. in municipalities of Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Pontevedra, Murcia, Himamaylan, and Isabela, Negros Occidental (RA 11676); Marbel Telephone System Inc. in South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani (RA 1677); and the Bicol Telephone and Telegraph Inc. in Albay and Sorsogon (RA 11679).

The new laws were signed by Duterte last Friday and will take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. DMS