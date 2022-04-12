Comelec tells public not to believe reported ''exit polls'' from overseas absentee voting

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said people should not believe reported "exit polls" being released especially on social media as overseas absentee voting began Sunday lasting until May 9.

In a press conference, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said: '' Let us remember that, in the same manner as surveys, the exit polls are not very accurate. It could be done only to trend or to influence others."

"The most important thing we must believe is the results of the May 9 elections, where votes will be counted. Once the votes are counted, that is the best exit polls," said Garcia.

"We will respect the exit polls. But anytime that it undermines the integrity of the process, we would include that in our investigation," said Garcia.

Two Overseas Filipino Workers in Hongkong and Qatar asked compatriots whom did they vote as president.

Bryan Calagui, a Hongkong-based OFW, did an unofficial tally from 8 am until 6 pm and obtained data from at least 5,000 voters, a statement from the Office of Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr said.

Calagui's notes showed the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) standard-bearer gettiing 3,357 votes.

Vice President Leni Robredo had 65 votes, followed by Manila Mayor Francisco'' Isko Moreno'' Domagoso with 18 votes, and Senator Manny Pacquiao 15 votes.

Annaliza Segura, an OFW based in Qatar, conducted a similar count showing Marcos getting 83 percent of the votes, a statement from the Office of Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr said.

Segura shared the result in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Segura's notes showed that out of the total 566 votes cast, Marcos obtained 538. Robredo was in second with 22 votes. DMS