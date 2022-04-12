Three reported dead from ''Agaton'': NDRRMC

Deaths due to Tropical Storm ''Agaton'' rose to three, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Monday morning.

NDRRMC did not give details about the fatalities but it noted that two are from Monkayo, Davao de Oro and one from Cateel, Davao Oriental.

The reported fatalities, including the missing victim, are still subject for validation, NDRRMC said.

NDRRMC said there was an increase in the number of affected families reaching a total of 86,515 or 136,390 individuals from 201 barangays in Regions 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, Caraga and BARMM.

''Agaton'', which weakened from a storm to a depression Monday morning, was located almost stationary over the coastal waters of Marabut, Samar as of 1 pm. ''Agaton'' had maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Inside 71 evacuation centers, there were 3,717 families or 13,049 persons while 25,485 of the displaced families were outside evacuation centers.

A total of 16 roads and four bridges were unpassable while 52 houses were also damaged in Region 7, 10 and Caraga, of which 49 were partially damaged and three were destroyed.

NDRRMC also reported a total of 11 cities and municipalities experiencing power outages while two cities and municipalities are experiencing water supply interruption in the affected regions.

It also noted that the municipality of Trento in Agusan Del Sur was placed under state of calamity as of April 6.

As of Monday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard monitored a total of 3,049 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers; 1,547 rolling cargoes; and 35 vessels, one motorbanca that are stranded in the ports of Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and North Eastern Mindanao, Central Visayas, and Western Visayas.

It also noted that there were 76 vessels and four motorbancas that are taking shelter. Robina Asido/DMS