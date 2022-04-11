One reported dead from Tropical Storm ''Agaton'': NDRRMC

One person died, two were injured -- including a 98-year-old woman--and another one is still missing due to Tropical Storm ''Agaton''

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) did not provide information about the casualty who is from Davao Region as it remains subject for validation.

The government is also validating the report of the missing person.

However, the two injured were identified as Elesa Sawit, 98, and Abelita Lorando, 53. they were hurt in a landslide in Sitio Sita, Barangay Sinuda Kitaotao, Bukidnon last Friday.

The weather disturbance affected a total of 38,399 families or 45,588 persons from the total of 106 barangay in Regions 10, 11, Caraga, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Of the total, there were 3.228 families or 11,264 individuals were being served inside the total of 52 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said a road in Region 11 and two bridges in Region 10 were unpassable as of Sunday. A total of 44 houses were affected, with 42 were partially damaged and two were destroyed.

Estimated crop losses were P874,000 in BARMM.

As of Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded 212 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers, as well as three vessels that were stranded in Eastern Visayas due to the storm. Robina Asido/DMS