800, 080 one-year-old kids, infants to be vaccinated in 3 months: DOH

Eight hundred eighty thousand children aged one year old and infants are being eyed for inoculation in the next three months, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a virtual press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire disclosed that there will be special routine immunization days held every last Thursday and Friday of the month beginning April until June.

"The DOH aims to vaccinate at least 80 percent of the remaining 1.1 million infants, who missed their routine immunization last 2021," said Vergeire.

She said the program is aimed at helping infants get their routine immunization considering that many missed their jabs last year.

"Only a few received their routine immunization last year among infants so we are doubling our efforts now for those children," said Vergeire.

Vaccines included in the program are BCG (anti-tuberculosis), hepatitis B (anti-hepatitis B), pentavalent vaccine (anti-diptheria, tetanus, pertussis, pneumonia, meningitis, hepatitis), oral polio vaccine (anti-polio), pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (anti-pneumonia, meningitis), and MMR (anti-measles, mumps, German measles).

BCG and hepatitis B vaccines must each be received at birth.

Meanwhile, the pentavalent, oral polio vaccine, and pneumococcal conjugate vaccine are given at 1-1/2, 2-1/2, and 3-1/2 months.

MMR vaccines must be given at nine months and one year old. DMS