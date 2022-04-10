Philippines, Japan foreign affairs and defense officials agree to enhance military ties

By Robina Asido

Defense and foreign affairs chiefs of Philippine and Japan agreed to further enhance military cooperation, including possible exercises between the two nations' armed forces.

These were among topics discussed by Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr., and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana during the inaugural Japan-Philippines Foreign and Defense ministerial meeting in Tokyo on Saturday.

"The Ministers resolved to increase the defense capabilities of their own countries, and further strengthen overall defense relations through defense capacity and capability building, reciprocal port calls/ship visits, transfer of more defense equipment and technology, and continuous cooperation on previously-transferred defense equipment," a joint statement stated.

"The Ministers concurred to start considering ways to further enhance and facilitate cooperation such as exercises between Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including frameworks to facilitate their reciprocal visits as well as reciprocal provision of supplies and services in the field of logistical support," it added.

It also noted that in light of the contribution of a strong US presence to regional stability, the Ministers also "underscored the importance of each country’s respective treaty alliance with the United States and that of enhancing cooperation with regional partner countries."

They also "expressed serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas and strongly opposed actions that may increase tensions."

"The Ministers underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region and the security of its seas. The Ministers reaffirmed their common commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight in the East and South China Seas, and a rules-based approach in resolving competing claims in maritime areas within the framework of international law, in particular UNCLOS," it stated.

During the meeting Japan agreed with the "Philippines’ long standing objections to unlawful maritime claims, militarization, coercive activities and threat or use of force in the South China Sea, and expressed its support for the July 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea."

On the other hand the Philippine officials also emphasized that the arbitral award on the South China Sea is final and legally binding.

"The Ministers called for the early conclusion of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea consistent with UNCLOS and not prejudicial to the legitimate rights of all stakeholders in the South China Sea," it stated. DMS