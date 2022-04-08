Robredo speaks on spread of fake news regarding red-tagging

The reason why I and our campaign volunteers are being relentlessly red-tagged is clear: to try and break the increasing momentum of our People’s Campaign. Let us not forget, these attacks started when our People’s rallies began to draw huge crowds. There were clearly those who were surprised, and terrified, by the idea of ordinary Filipinos coming together in hope.

Let me be clear: I will never ally myself with anyone that uses violence to promote an agenda.

I stand with our courageous volunteers who have chosen the path of truth and hope; who must now worry for their safety in the face of this unjustified red-tagging. Together with the entire campaign team, which includes our many volunteer lawyers, I assure our volunteers that we are ready to defend them from any harassment arising from red-tagging. VP Leni Media Bureau