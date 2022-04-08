OCTA says Philippines may see ''resurgence'' in COVID-19 cases this month

The Philippines might see another wave in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases this month, according to OCTA Research Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, OCTA fellow Guido David said: ''In our experience, it (new wave) happens around every three months."

"So the last surge was in January. Plus three months? It's April. We may see a resurgence in cases ," he added.

David said this may be caused by several factors, such as continued vaccine hesitancy, waning immunity from vaccines, low booster uptake, entry of new variants, and non compliance to minimum health protocols.

"We are actually seeing some upticks in some regions, such as in Northern Mindanao. But we are still monitoring the situation," said David.

But David said the situation in the National Capital Region (NCR) remains good as it is still at "very low" risk level.

Department of Health (DOH) data shows NCR has an average daily case of 143 for March 28 to April 3.

Also at "very low" level are the reproduction rate (0.62), average daily attack rate (1.01), and positivity rate (2 percent) in Metro Manila.

Earlier, the DOH said it does not see any signifcant increase in the number of cases until the end of April.

However, it said a projection is "not cast in stone" as other factors are to be considered.

In a statement, acting World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to the Philippines Rajendra Yadav said: ''We have come a long way in our COVID-19 response, but the pandemic is not over yet.”

“Let us continue to protect our families and communities and make the holidays safe and meaningful," he added.

Yadav said everyone must encourage family members, especially senior citizens and those at high risk, to get vaccinated with primary doses and boosters. DMS