Rapid antigen tests done by healthcare workers can be used by arrivals

Travelers can use rapid antigen tests done by healthcare workers to comply with requirements to enter the country, Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said Thursday.

In a brief statement Thursday, Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) issued a new resolution Wednesday revising entry protocols for foreign travelers.

Under Resolution 165-F, IATF allowed overseas travelers to use rapid antigen tests administered and certified by a healthcare professional in a healthcare facility, laboratory, clinic, pharmacy, or other similar establishments from their country of origin to be allowed entry.

Before the IATF resolution was issued, a traveler must present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to their date of departure from their country of origin to enter local ports.

Under IATF Resolution 164-a, arriving foreigners must show a negative antigen test against COVID-19 24 hours before the date of departure.

The new measure is expected to make it more convenient for travelers to enter the country. DMS