Cavite police sergeant loses nearly P100,000 as accounts were hacked

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said a police finance officer assigned in Cavite lost almost P100,000 from a hacking incident.

In a press conference in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo did not name the lady sergeant assigned in Naic, Cavite.

Fajardo said the sergeant was informed about the withdrawals on her personal bank account and the bank account containing the police station's maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) through an email.

"Apparently there was a withdrawal of P47,700 that was transferred in a Landbank account and another P50,000 transferred to Union Bank," she said.

Fajardo said upon verification from Landbank the police officer was told that her accounts were hacked.

"There is no truth to rumors that the money was used for cock fighting," she said.

Fajardo said the PNP is still investigating the incident to determine how the hacking was made and if there is possible liability on the police officer.

"That is one of the investigations that we will do. If there is negligence on the part of the police why her account was hacked but based on their coordination with the bank no less than the bank confirmed that her accounts were really hacked and she was asked to submit documentary requirements to return the money," she said. Robina Asido/DMS