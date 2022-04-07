Marcos spokesman urges supporters ''to refrain from complacency'' and aim for 70% presidential preference mark

The spokesperson of former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr urged supporters, volunteers and campaigners '' to refrain from complacency and remain focused on achieving our common target of 70 percent presidential preference mark.''

Vic Rodriguez made the statement after Pulse Asia's March 17-21 presidential survey showed Marcos lost four percentage points from the February poll to have 56 percent.

He still leads Vice President Leni Robredo, who climbed nine percentage points to be at 24 percent.

“Once again, presidential frontrunner Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. leads by a strong majority preference rating at 56 percent in the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted from March 17 to March 21, 2022 fueled by an qually resolute 53 percent trust rating as shown in the more recent Laylo survey,” said Rodriguez.

The Marcos camp recognized the overwhelming support of the people as the Pulse Asia survey results clearly show, “but the challenge to make history shall remain kindled until election day, and even beyond.”

“We shall not rest until the 70 percent preference survey polls position is attained, until every vote is counted and the aspiration of the Filipino become a reality,” Rodriguez said. DMS