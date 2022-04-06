Former President Arroyo backs tandem vote for president, VP

UniTeam presidential candidate former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. needs someone like Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte in order to become a good president.

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo gave this justification Monday night in Mexico, Pampanga for her endorsement of Duterte's vice presidential bid.

Arroyo and Duterte were together on stage in a rally in front of thousands of local folk when the former began to talk about the May 9 polls.

"Kaya ngayon naman, tiyakin natin na UniTeam ang tutulungan natin," Arroyo said.

The UniTeam tandem is composed of Marcos and his running mate, Duterte.

"Kailangan ni BBM (Bongbong Marcos), kahit matalino siya, para maging magaling na presidente, kailangan niya si Mayor Inday Sara Duterte bilang bise presidente. ‘Yun ang isang dahilan bakit ineendorso natin si Mayor Sara," Arroyo, also a former Speaker, said.

Duterte, daughter of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, is a multi-term Davao City mayor.

Throughout the campaign, she has repeatedly mentioned how Davao became the eighth richest city in the country and cleared its debt under her watch.

"Pangalawa, sa laki ng tulong naman ni Presidente Rody Duterte dito sa atin sa Pampanga," Arroyo said, citing another reason why she prefers the lady mayor for the second highest post in the land.

"Kaya suklian natin siya…Dapat landslide si Inday Sara," Duterte said. Lakas-CMD