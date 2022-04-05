Robredo says gov't needs to strengthen systems vs corruption

Vice President Leni Robredo reiterated the government system should force public officials to be good at the second Commission on Elections Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point on Sunday.

This was her answer to the question by moderator, veteran journalist Ces Drilon, on who is to blame for corruption, the weakness of the government or the weakness of the people? Drilon said P700 billion are lost every year to corruption, an amount enough to build P1.4 million homes for Filipinos.

Robredo said while both the people and the system are to blame, there are three ways to strengthen the system versus corruption. She said the first is accountability, with punishment for corrupt officials.

“Equally important and even more important 'yung transparency saka people empowerment kasi ito 'yung magpre-prevent for public officials na gumawa ng mali pag very transparent 'yung processes,” Robredo said.

“Ang pinakaunang Executive Order na gagawin ko pag ako nahalal, 'yung Full Disclosure Policy. Meaning to say, ire-require ko 'yung lahat na government offices and instrumentalities to make public all their transactions, all the contracts, all the procurement, even without need of request from anyone,” she added.

“Another instrument for transparency 'yung paggagawa ng citizen's charter, na sinasabi natin alam ng tao kung anong aasahan niya sa pamahalaan pagdating sa mga proseso,” said Robredo, who added that the government should digitize its process to minimize human contact.

“'Yung pangatlo, empowerment. Kailangan alam ng tao at kabahagi siya ng proseso para nababantayan niya 'yung paglagay ng mga people's councils, pagbalik ng BUB, etc,” Robredo said. VP Leni Media Bureau