Marcos vows to propel economy to better position than pre-pandemic status

Former Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. recently vowed to lead the economy to a much-better position than where it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic if he is elected president in the May 9 elections.

Marcos said his aim is to fast track growth “as soon as the new administration takes over and make it work to ensure immediate economic recovery.“

“Lagi kong sinasabi na ang ambisyon ko ay dalhin ang Pilipinas hindi kung saan tayo nanggaling, yung kalagayan natin bago magkaroon ng pandemya, kundi pasikatin at lalo pang pasiglahin ang ating ekonomya,” he said.

Asked how he would carry out the task of rebuilding the country and making the economy better after a debilitating bout with the pandemic, Marcos said he has a detailed roadmap centered on job creation that will “fix the system and propel our economy to greater heights.”

“In the next few weeks, dahan -dahan ko ng ipapahayag ang detalyadong plataporma ng UniTeam. Ang priority dyan ay MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), and ating agrikultura, yung health care, infrastructure, kuryente. That is the way to do it. Ang nakita kong nangyari sa pandemya ay ang kakulangan ng sistema,” he said.

Marcos added that the pandemic “taught us a lot” and the next leaders should be prepared and be able to thwart any adversities that might come along.

“Kaya kailangan natin tiyakin na kapag may dumating uli hindi lang pandemya, kahit na ano, huwag naman sana giyera, pero kailangan nating maging handa. Talagang malaking trabaho ng susunod na administrasyon,” Marcos pointed out.

“Walang kaduda-duda yun. Ang unang-unang dapat tugunan ng susunod na administrasyon ay ang magparami ng trabaho,” he stressed.

Marcos said that if you ask the ordinary Filipino if he is thinking about COVID, the reply would be loss of jobs and poverty.

“His least worry ay yung sakit. Ang sasabihin magtatrabaho ako kahit may sakit basta may maipakain sa pamilya. This will be one of our priorities. Kaya ang tawag ko dyan ay jabs to jobs. The next objective is to provide them with jobs,” he said.

Marcos said he will ensure a strong healthcare system that will empower doctors and nurses, who suffered during the onslaught of the pandemic.

"We have to go back to basic dahil nakita naman natin tinamaan tayo ng sakuna marami na sa ating mga systems ang hindi gumana. Kaya kailangan natin tiyakin na kapag may dumating uli hindi lang pandemya handa tayo at ang ating gobyerno na tumugon sa mga hamon," he said.