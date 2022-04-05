Cop killed, five hurt as landmine explodes in Northern Samar

One policeman was killed while five, including two soldiers, were injured on Monday as a landmine planted by alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Barangay San Miguel, Las Navas, Northern Samar exploded.

The fatality was identified as Patrolman Harvie Lovino Jr., 30, a resident of San Isidro, Northern Samar.

An initial police report said the improvised explosive device went off while members of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company and soldiers belonging to the 20th Infantry Battalion were doing community support program in the area. DMS