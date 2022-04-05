MRT-3 serves over 1.9 million passengers in first week of free ride

The MRT-3 line logged a total of 1,934,424 passengers in the first week of its free ride program, from March 28 to April 3.

The MRT-3 line, which was rehabilitated by the Japanese government, recorded its highest ridership on April 1, when it served a total of 309,225 passengers, the highest since the pandemic began.

This was a 19.4 percent increase from the pre-free ride highest ridership of 258,989, which was recorded on March 25. Prior to the pandemic, the MRT-3 recorded an average of 250,000 to 300,000 daily ridership.

According to MRT-3 OIC-general manager and director for operations Michael Capati, the MRT-3 management has anticipated the increase in ridership with the easing of the alert level status in Metro Manila and had been preparing for the scenario by commissioning for the testing of its Dalian and 4-car CKD trains.

"Naging proactive po tayo sa pagte-test ng ating mga tren sa 4-car configuration, ganun din sa ating Dalian trains, in anticipation of the return to normal scenario. Ngayon, naging posible po ang sabay-sabay kaya na natin magpatakbo ng up to 22 train sets during peak hours, kasama na ang dalawa nating 4-car CKD train sets at isang Dalian train set dahil sa tagumpay na rehabilitasyon ng MRT-3, at ng patuloy na maaayos na pagmimintina ng ating upgraded subsystems, kasama ang tracks, signaling, power, rolling stock, at mga pasilidad po natin," said Capati.

The MRT-3 deployed its first ever 4-car CKD train on revenue during the first day of the implementation of the free ride program. The MRT-3 also deployed a Dalian train set, that helped augment the capacity of the rail line, allowing it to serve more passengers.

Each train car of both CKD and Dalian trains can load up to 394 passengers. A CKD or Dalian train set in 3-car configuration can load up to 1,182 passengers, while a CKD and Dalian train set in 4-car configuration can carry up to 1,576 passengers.

The free ride program, which was in celebration of the completion of MRT-3's massive rehabilitation, also aims to ease the financial burden of passengers amid rising prices of fuel and goods.

The MRT-3 line held the inauguration of the completion of its massive rehabilitation on March 22, with President Rodrigo Duterte himself leading the ceremony. Duterte announced the implementation of the month-long free ride program for all commuters.

Passengers can avail the free rides until April 30, anytime between MRT-3's operating hours from 4:40 am to 10:10 pm. DOTr-MRT-3