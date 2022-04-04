Health experts eye regular vaccination vs COVID-19

Health experts are eyeing a regular inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, Rontgene Solante, a member of the vaccine expert panel, said on Sunday.

In a radio interview, Solante said the regular boosting of COVID-19 vaccines may be possible next year if reinfection and transmission will continue even after the inoculation of the second booster.

"It can only happen, for example, by the time that the second booster (was) already completed and yet there are still cases of transmission, and reinfections. Most probably we will treat that like we have regular boosting of the vaccine next year," he said.

"For now, it's too early to say that we have regular boosters, like the flu vaccine, because our point is to control, remove or eradicate COVID-19 as a high risk infection. Our experts think that most likely it will become a yearly regular vaccination," he added.

In a separate radio interview, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the vaccination of second booster shots for the priority population will start immediately once the Food and Drug Administration approved its revised emergency use authorization (EUA).

"There should also be advice from our health technology assessment council (HTAC) and there should also be guidelines before the inoculation of the 4th dose will be started," she said.

Cabotaje said the FDA is studying what COVID-19 vaccines should be provided for the fourth dose as well as its combinations.

"It is easy to make guidelines for the 4th dose... it will just be based on what would the FDA and HTAC will approve," she said. Robina Asido/DMS