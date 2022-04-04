''Bongbong'' skips second Comelec debate

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong''Marcos Jr. skipped Sunday night's second Commission on Elections (Comelec) presidential debate.

The debate started at 7 pm. The nine presidential candidates, led by Vice President Leni Robredo, will tackle questions on domestic policies, government accountability and foreign policy.

The son of the former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr has not given any feelers if he will show up, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said last Thursday.

Marcos, who is leading the presidential survey over Robredo, did not show up in the first debate. Instead, he was interviewed one hour before the Comelec debate.

Vice presidential candidate Walden Bello urged Comelec to impose sanctions against persons skipping debates.

But Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body ''cannot find any additional sanctions simply because there is no law.''

''Whatever sanctions we will add may be questioned as being unconstitutional," said Garcia.

Garcia called on Congress to pass a law that will make attendance to Comelec debates compulsory. DMS