MRT-3 passengers reach 309,225 Friday

The MRT-3 line ferried 309, 225 passengers on Friday, the highest since it returned to operation on June 1 2020.

This was announced by MRT-3 in a social media message Saturday.

The record-setting volume is a result of the free ride which the Department of Transportation implemented along the Japanese government rehabilitated MRT-3 starting March 28 to April 30.

Eighteen 3-car CKD train set, two 4-car CKD train set and one Dailan train set are being used in the MRT-3.

The 4-car CKD train set and Dailan train are used during morning peak hours from 7 am to 9 am and at afternoon peak hours from 5 pm to 7 pm. DOTr-MRT-3