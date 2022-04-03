Printing of 67 million ballots for May elections finish ahead of schedule: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the National Printing Office (NPO) Saturday finished the printing of over 67 million official ballots to be used in the May 9 polls 23 days ahead of schedule.

In a social media post, the Comelec announced that it has completed the printing of the 67.4 million official ballots just over two months since the NPO began its work.

"The last of the 67.4 million official ballots for the #NLE2022 was printed at approximately 10:28 am today, April 2," said Comelec. "Comelec finished printing ahead of schedule," said Comelec.

Comelec and the NPO started printing ballots on January 23.

In a related development, the poll body has started transporting the automated election system (AES) supplies on Friday midnight from the Comelec warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

In a statement, the Comelec announced that they have started dispatching trucks containing the vote counting machine (VCM), consolidated canvassing system (CCS) laptops and peripherals, and transmission devices en route to the regional hubs nationwide.

"We are on track. The dispatch of various election items, including AES supplies, is proceeding as planned," said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

Jimenez said the official ballots and indelible ink will be dispatched next in full view of election stakeholders and media. DMS